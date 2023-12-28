LIVE TV
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gets Rohit Sharma's number as Indian skipper departs for duck against South Africa

Dec 28, 2023
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada gets Rohit Sharma's number as Indian skipper departs for duck against South Africa Photograph:(Twitter)

After conceding a 163-run lead, India needed a good start in their second innings but Kagiso Rabada had Rohit Sharma's number which saw India make another poor start as the match slips away from the visitor’s hand. India will need to bring their best out in the second innings after South Africa ended their first innings at 408, getting a 163-run lead in the process.

Rohit Sharma’s poor Post-World Cup form ha continued after the Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck in the second innings on Day 3 of the Centurion Test match. After conceding a 163-run lead, India needed a good start in their second innings but Kagiso Rabada had the 35-year-old’s number which saw India make another poor start as the match slips away from the visitor’s hand. India will need to bring their best out in the second innings after South Africa ended their first innings at 408, getting a 163-run lead in the process.

Rabada gets Rohit’s number

On the fifth ball of the third over in the Indian innings, Rohit was clean bowled by Rabada as he jolted the innings. Rohit was unable to judge the flight of the delivery and ended up getting stumps castled which resulted in India being 5/1. This is Rohit’s fifth Test duck as he suffers from a poor run of form. Rohit was soon joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) as India’s poor Test return continued. The visitors were 13/2 before Shubman Gill (26) and Virat Kohli tried to stitch a partnership.

Later, Gill and Shreyas Iyer were scalped by Marco Jansen as India were 72/4 with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli batting. 

Elgar departs with standing ovation

Earlier, Dean Elgar, having scored a hundred on Wednesday continued with his impressive run before he was dismissed for 185. Post his knock, Elgar departed with a heroes salute from the local fans as the crowd gave him a standing ovation despite missing out on the double hundred. The left-hand batter before the start of the series had announced his retirement from international duty after the conclusion of the second Test in Cape Town.

In the first session, on the fifth ball of the 95th over Elgar was scalped by Shardul Thakur which brought his resolute innings to an end. The Proteas opener helped his side to reach 400 in their first innings as they established their iron grip on the contest. Elgar’s innings consisted of 28 fours and was scoring at a strike rate of 65. His partnership with Marco Jansen was the highlight reel that helped the hosts take a vital lead in the first innings.

South Africa were bowled out for 408 with Temba Bavuma retired hurt while Jansen scored an unbeaten 84 with the bat.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

