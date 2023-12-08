WATCH | Jordan Silk pulls out 'save of the year' to hand Sydney Sixers vital win in BBL 13 against Renegades

The Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 has got off to a terrific start as teams are trying to stamp their authority in the early stage of the competition. While the eyes are on star names like Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja, it was Jordan Silk of Sydney Sixers on Friday (Dec 8) who stole the headline. In a matching winning save on the boundary line, Silk saved two runs as the Sixers beat Melbourne Renegades by eight runs in the second match of the tournament. Oh, my goodness!!



A match-winning save by none other than Jordan Silk! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/cA5F7oH6Us — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023 × Silk pulls off stunning save

Like a football goalkeeper, Silk was seen diving on to save a crucial boundary on the fourth ball of the last over in Renegades’ innings. Needing 12 off 8 balls, the save proved to be crucial in the outcome as the Sixers registered a win in their tournament opener. Silk dived to his left and prevented the ball from reaching the boundary while also recovering well to throw the ball at the bowler’s end. The save resulted in Will Sutherland earning just two runs and Renegades needing 10 off two balls. On the consequent deliveries, the Renegades managed only one run as they were restricted to 167/7 in their 20 overs.

Sutherland remained unbeaten on 51 while they fell short of the target by eight runs and will have to wait for the next match to get their first win.

Earlier, Steven Smith’s 61-run knock on his return to the BBL saw the Sixers make a good start as he and Josh Philippe (21) stitched together a partnership of 58 runs for the opening wicket. Later skipper Moises Henriques (40) also played an important role in getting his team to a respectable total of 175/6 in 20 overs.