WATCH – Joe Root stuns Delhi crowd with ‘Catch of the Match’ against Afghanistan

England batting great Joe Root has had a busy day on the field against Afghanistan in Delhi, picking up four catches. Of all the four he caught, the one to dismiss Rashid Khan was perhaps the best we have seen in this tournament so far. Besides contributing with his outfielding, Root picked one wicket for 19 runs in four overs. England dismissed Afghanistan on 284, with Adil Rashid topping the bowling charts with three scalps.

A well-settled Rashid Khan decided to take on England’s best bowler on the day, Rashid, only to find Root grabbing the catch by running and diving to his right.

Going by the sound that the shot produced, it looked like the ball might travel across the boundary rope with a flat trajectory, but Root, standing on deep long-on, ran to pick perhaps the catch of the day.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, England bowlers were taken to cleaners by the opening pair of Ibrahim and the aggressor of the two, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a stunning 57-ball 80. The duo even crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over - the quickest in this World Cup.

Rashid, however, gave England the first breakthrough and accounted for Rahmat Shah soon after to put the brakes on Afghanistan’s innings. A run-out on the next ball saw England fans cheering in the crowd.

Though little partnerships in the middle overs kept Afghanistan going, England chipping in with few wickets didn’t allow the game to slip from their hand. After the fall of the sixth wicket, Afghanistan changed gears and added almost a hundred runs with help from the tail to put themselves in the driver’s seat.

Ikram Alikhil’s fabulous fifty (58 off 66 balls) and handy contributions from Mujeeb and Rashid saw Afghanistan reach 284.

England eye early run chase

For England to stay in the race for the CWC semis spot, they not only have to win this game but have to chase the target as early as possible without losing many wickets. With this, they can strengthen their stance on the points table with a better NRR.