Watch: Finn Allen’s bizarre run out during MLC game goes viral

4⃣2⃣/1⃣ (3.2) pic.twitter.com/GZk5bkYG4Q — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 16, 2023 × What way to get out The official page of MLC shared a video on Twitter. “WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Was this the only way Finn Allen could get out tonight? HEADS-UP play and a BEAUTIFUL throw from Shehan Jayasuriya!” read the caption of the viral post.

Twitter users had hilarious reactions to the video. A Twitter user wrote, “Aussies will never be this casual. The reason why they are so hard to beat.” While other social media users asked why the spirit of the game debate was not ignited here. Some Twitter users also wrote that the appeal should have been pulled back. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas The Seattle Orcas won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Quinton de Kock lost his wicket within the first two overs. Despite not securing a good start, Nauman Anwar and Shehan Jayasuriya took the innings across the 50-run mark within the first powerplay. With Heinrich Klaasen’s partnership with Jayasuriya, Orcas put up 177 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the San Francisco Unicorns got all out for 142 runs in 18 overs. Heinrich Klassen was adjudged Player of the Match after Seattle Orcas won the fixture by 35 runs.

With this win, the Seattle Orcas are at the top spot in the Major Cricket Leagues standings, with four points from two matches. They are followed by MI New York with two points from as many games. The Texas Super Kings are in the third position with two points. Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns are in fourth and fifth position respectively with two points each.