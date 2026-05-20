/WATCH: Rice, Saka celebrate Arsenal’s historic PL title win with fans outside Emirates at 5 AM

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were among several Arsenal players pictured celebrating with team fans at dawn (5 AM on Wednesday) outside of the Emirates Stadium after they clinched the Premier League for the first time since 2004. Manchester City’s draw against AFC Bournemouth resulted in Arsenal finishing at the top of the Premier League points table and clinching the league title. The two marquee players alongside Jurrien Timber were pictured in a social media post by teammate and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. Thousands of Arsenal fans surrounded their stadium in this historic moment for the London-based club.

After the win, the crowd flocked to the area and marked the celebration by lighting fireworks and flares.

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Also read | Premier League: Arsenal crowned champions after 22 years as Manchester City draw against AFC Bournemouth



The 2026 Premier League winning squad first held a party at their training ground in London Colney with head coach Mikel Arteta, and later celebrated it with the fans outside the Emirates. Several players cherished this monumental moment, having finished as runners-up for the past three seasons.

Here’s what the Arsenal players said after their PL title win -

Saka said Arsenal's critics were "not laughing at us anymore".



"Let me tell you something. Twenty-two years, 22 years, there was laughing, there was joking, they're not laughing anymore," the England international added.



In another video posted by Saka, 19-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is brandishing a champagne bottle.



"They called us bottlers," said Lewis-Skelly, who has come through the club's academy. “And now we're holding the bottle.”

Arsene Wenger, the French coach who was in charge when Arsenal won their last title in 2004, addressed the players in a video on the club's social media channels.



"You did it! Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment," Wenger said.



Another club legend, Ian Wright, the striker who scored 185 times for Arsenal and was a member of the side that clinched the domestic double in 1998, was mobbed by fans as he celebrated outside the Emirates. He even took to his social media handles to post pictures of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Arteta's side will formally be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday after their final match of the season at Crystal Palace. Then they will turn their attention to winning a Champions League title for the first time when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on May 30.