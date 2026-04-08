Watch: Medvedev loses cool at Monte Carlo, smashes racket seven times before getting thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Berrettini

It was a day to forget for Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday (April 8) as he lost in straight sets in the second round of the Monte Carlo. However, along with the defeat, it was the emotions of Medvedev that made headlines as he lost 6-0, 6-0 and was seen smashing his racket seven times. This quickly made headlines as the former US Open champion was again in the news for all the wrong reasons at the beginning of the clay court season.

Medvedev makes headlines after thrashing

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Playing in the second round against former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, the Russian lost the first set 6-0. The 30-year-old was then seen emotionally and smashed his racket seven times as he started the second set poorly. The highlight moment came when he was 2-0 down in the second game of the match.

Medvedev did not win more than two points in any of the last 11 games and his frustrations boiled over in the second set, smashing his racquet into the court four times. Berrettini wrapped up the double-bagel victory, the first such defeat of former world number one Medvedev's career, in just 49 minutes.

"I think it was one of the best performances of my life," Berrettini said.

"I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working."

The former Wimbledon runner-up, now ranked 90th, will face Joao Fonseca in the last 16 after the Brazilian teenager beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

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What happened in other matches?

World number three Zverev, who is hoping to complete the set of all three clay-court Masters 1000 titles this week, staged a late comeback to edge out Chilean qualifier Garin 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Zverev has reached the semi-finals at each of the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Miami Open this year but was in danger of a shock exit after losing the first set and then trailing 4-0 in the third. Garin also served for the match when 5-3 ahead in the deciding set, but Zverev broke and then sealed victory by reeling off five consecutive games.

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He had to stave off three break points in a nervy 12th game to avoid a tie-break, but eventually got the job done on his third match point. The 28-year-old will face unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs, who downed 2023 champion Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1, in round three. Zverev has not won an ATP title since Munich 12 months ago, while the last of his seven Masters triumphs came in Paris in 2024.