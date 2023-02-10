WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo bags four to take his club career goal tally past 500

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced the critics on Thursday when he scored four times in Al Nassr's 4-0 win over Al Wehda in the Saudi Professional League match. In the process, Ronaldo went past 500 club goals, whilst bagging his 61st career hat trick.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for his side in the 21st minute via a sweet left-footed strike. He pounced upon the opposition's mistake just before halftime and doubled the lead courtesy of a sizzling right-foot finish.

He completed the hattrick eight minutes into the second half through a penalty and celebrated in his customary style. The fourth goal arrived just before the hour mark and it caped an incredible evening for the Portuguese.

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼

Ronaldo finished the night with 503 goals which have come across five clubs. The Portuguese scored 311 goals for Real Madrid, 103 for Manchester United in two different spells, 81 for Italian club Juventus and three and five for Sporting and Al-Nassr respectively.

Ronaldo made his highly anticipated debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe sharing the pitch with him. Ronaldo scored twice in the match, hyping up the expectations that he was going to tear up the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

However, he had a slight lean patch afterward as he failed to score in subsequent games as his team crashed out of the Super Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged his first league goal against Al Fatel last week. His goal helped Al Nassr salvage a draw and retain the top position on the points table.

Ronaldo came to the gulf country after having a bitter fallout with Manchester United. He signed for Al-Nassr for a world record $214.04 million fee for two years.

(With inputs from agencies)