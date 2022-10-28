Watch: Babar Azam-starrer Pakistan dressing room in sheer disbelief after Zimbabwe's epic T20 WC win

After losing to India on the last ball of their Super 12 opener, Pakistan went down to Zimbabwe as well during the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27) at the Perth Stadium, Perth. Opting to bat first, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe posted a modest 130-8, with Md Wasim Jr returning with 4 for 24, and had their back against the wall with Pakistan needing only 43 more off the last 39 balls, with seven wickets in hand.

However, Sikandar Raza (3 for 25) and Brad Evans (2 for 25) brought the African side back into the contest and led them to a famous one-run win on the last ball of the contest. Eventually, Pakistan managed only 129 for 8 despite needing only 3 off the last three deliveries. There was no shortage of drama in a pulsating clash which left the Babar Azam-led Pakistani dressing room in disbelief and shock. Here's how the Men in Green dugout reacted to their shocking loss:

At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game."

With twin defeats at the start of their campaign, Pakistan are on the verge of an early exit from the Men's T20 WC in Australia. They next face the Netherlands on Sunday (October 30).