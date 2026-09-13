/WATCH | Aryna Sabalenka smashes racquet after US Open final defeat to Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday hoping to make history but left disappointed after losing the US Open women’s singles final to Elena Rybakina.

The two-time defending champion went down in three sets, with Rybakina also taking back the world No. 1 ranking from her. Sabalenka showed her frustration after the defeat, throwing and smashing her racquet before sharing a brief hug with Rybakina.

Sabalenka then sat courtside as Rybakina celebrated her first US Open title. She was visibly upset and became angry when a camera focused on her, gesturing to the cameraman to move away.

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“I just wanted to let all of that aggression and disappointment go outside (on the court),” Sabalenka said of her actions. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for a three-peat, so I just wanted to let it go.”

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Sabalenka admitted she was unhappy with her performance but praised Rybakina for her display.

“I’m obviously not really happy with the level I played today,” Sabalenka said during an on-court interview. “But she served incredibly. She played really aggressive, great tennis.”

Sabalenka reached the US Open final for the fourth consecutive year, but the latest loss means she will finish 2026 without a Grand Slam title. She had previously lost to Coco Gauff in the 2023 final.

“At some point I felt like, ‘Oh my God, I feel American,’” Sabalenka said of the support from the crowd. “I just wish I could win it and feel the support even more. Not this year.”