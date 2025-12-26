/WATCH: Angkrish Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after frightening on-field injury in VHT clash

A frightening moment unfolded during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Mumbai and Uttarakhand as young Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi suffered a serious injury while fielding at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (Dec 26). The incident sent a wave of concern across the ground as Raghuvanshi collapsed after attempting a catch and had to be stretchered off the field. With teammates and officials visibly worried, the match briefly took a backseat as medical staff rushed to his aid. The 21-year-old was later taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, with scans scheduled to assess the extent of his injuries.

The incident occurred during Uttarakhand’s innings when Raghuvanshi attempted a difficult catch near the boundary. Positioned at deep mid-wicket, the Mumbai batter charged forward and dived as the ball came off a top edge. In the process, he landed awkwardly and appeared to hit his head on the turf, immediately showing signs of discomfort. He was seen clutching his head and shoulder and struggling to get back on his feet.

Delay in arranging stretcher

Medical staff from the Mumbai team rushed onto the field to assess the situation as players from both sides gathered around him. Raghuvanshi remained down for several minutes before a stretcher was called. As per reports, there was a brief delay in arranging the stretcher and ambulance, which added to the tense moments on the field. He was eventually stretchered off and taken straight to the SDMH Hospital in Jaipur.

According to a report by Sportstar, Raghuvanshi was taken to the hospital for CT scans to rule out any serious internal injury. The same report added that he suffered injuries to his head and shoulder and has been kept under observation while further tests are being conducted. No official update on his condition has been released yet.

Raghuvanshi had earlier opened the batting for Mumbai in the match but endured a quiet outing with the bat, scoring 11 runs off 20 balls. Senior batter Rohit Sharma also had a forgettable day, departing for a duck as Mumbai struggled to build momentum at the top of the order.