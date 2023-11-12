Watch | 'Amazing' - Fans laud Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for helping out homeless in Ahmedabad

Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz is receiving widespread plaudits after a video capturing his act of kindness went viral on social media in India. Gurbaz, who opens batting for the Afghan team was seen distributing money to the poor on the eve of Diwali- a Hindu festival of lights.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for whom Gurbaz plies his trade, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video which was reportedly captured by RJ Love Shah.

In the video, RJ Shah can be heard saying that he spotted Gurbaz outside his home at 3 am in the night in Ahmedabad, distributing money to the poor and needy. Gurbaz looking out for the poor came hours before he was scheduled to fly home with the squad.

"RJ Love Shah spotted @RGurbaz_21 near his home in Ahmedabad, quietly spreading some love ahead of Diwali, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heartwarming World Cup journey ended on Friday night," posted KKR.

🎥: RJ Love Shah |… pic.twitter.com/TOeUBKwXwh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 12, 2023 × "That's what festivals should be about...to share happiness and love," said one user, while another commented: "This is the Afghanistan and India bond. Earlier he won my heart with his stroke play and now this."

"More and more power to such amazing human beings. Mad respect for Gurbaz," a third added.

Fan favourites Afghanistan

The Afghanistan team has already won the hearts of fans across the globe with their courageous brand of cricket. The giant-killing Afghans had a near-fairytale campaign where they thrashed England, Pakistan Sri Lanka and Netherlands while coming perilously close to upstaging five-time world champions Australia.

Throughout the tournament, the Afghan players received tremendous support from the Indian fans whichever venue they visited for the league matches. Gurbaz was a key part of the squad, scoring 280 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 98.93. He made fifties in the team’s famous wins over England and Pakistan.

Owing to the upheaval in Afghanistan, the men's team has made India its base, with BCCI providing all the necessary amenities. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida has become a second home for the Afghan side over the years and the players have become part of the Indian fabric.