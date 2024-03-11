Wasim Akram urges Shaheen Afridi to work on his death-over bowling after flop show in PSL 2024

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram has slammed Shaheen Afridi for being predictable with the ball following his flop show in match 28 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 edition. On Sunday (March 10), Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars locked horns with Quetta Gladiators and lost the clash while defending a moderate 166. While Shaheen impressed with a blistering 34-ball 55, promoting himself at No. 5, but failed in his primary job. The Lahore captain returned with figures of 4-0-41-2; failing to defend 14 off the final over as his side bowed out of the playoffs race.

Akram feels Shaheen has become very predictable for the batters, with the new as well as the old ball. Talking on A Sports, the legend said, "Even with the new ball, we all were watching it together, he was bowling half volleys. He needs to understand that batsmen now have understood that the first two balls from Shaheen will be yorkers. In the death he will either bowl slower cutter or will on the stumps around the wicket. Batsmen are prepared for it now."

Akram spoke on Pakistan T20I captain's knock and said, "Shaheen got runs. But their big two hitters Sikandar Raza (got five balls) and David Wiese didn’t get a chance." With Shaheen promoting himself up the order, he did a fine job but struggled in the last few deliveries. He reached his fifty in 28 balls but only managed five off the last six deliveries before falling for 55 (34). With him coming up, Raza hardly got a chance with the bat whereas power-hitter David Weise didn't even get a hit with the bat.