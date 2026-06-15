/‘Wanted to give up cricket’: Shreyanka Patil reveals struggle with depression

Indian off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has opened up about the emotional challenges she faced during a prolonged injury layoff, admitting that the difficult period left her battling depression and questioning whether she should continue playing cricket. Patil’s troubles began with a finger fracture sustained during an Women’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Jul 2024. The setback was followed by serious shin injuries in both legs and a fractured left thumb, ruling her out of action for more than a year.

As a result, she missed the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), halting her rise as one of India’s leading white-ball spinners.

The 22-year-old eventually returned to competitive cricket with the Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in Sep 2025. She later marked her international comeback with an economical spell of 0/17 as India secured a 64-run victory over Pakistan.

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“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t depressed or that I didn’t think about giving up cricket. That’s how I felt initially during the injury phase. But there was a voice inside me saying, ‘No matter what, I love playing this sport. I’m here only because I love playing it’," Shreyanka told JioStar.

She also credited her family, particularly her father, along with her close support system for helping her navigate the most difficult phase of her career.

“My dad kept talking to me, and my family supported me throughout. I was always surrounded by great people. That kept me going," she said, adding, “I love being back on the field now, and I won’t let that feeling go."

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Now back in action after making her return through the WPL earlier this year, Patil said she enjoys the challenge of bowling in the powerplay, even with fielding restrictions heavily favouring batters.

“I’ve always enjoyed bowling in the powerplay. It’s amazing to bowl under pressure because that’s what I love doing," she said.

Despite India’s impressive start to the tournament, Patil urged her teammates to remain grounded and emphasised that major challenges still lie ahead against strong opponents such as South Africa and Australia.