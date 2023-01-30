'Waited in line for bread and milk every day': Djokovic opens up on his rough childhood

In a recent interview with former Indian player turned pundit Somdev Devvarman, Novak Djokovic opened up about the rough upbringing he had as a kid. Unlike most interviews after winning a Grand Slam, Devvarman quizzed Djokovic about the philanthropic work he had been doing and how people still had a flawed perception of him.

"We know you, we know the amount you've done. We know what you've done for PTA for example. We know what you've done with your academy, just helping out kids like the Sabanov brothers, also former players like Viktor Troicki or Ilija Bozoljac," said Devvarman.

"And yet somehow, some part of the world believes that - we feel you don't get the credit that you deserve. But my question to you Novak is why do you do all of this?"

Djokovic responded by saying he did not do the work for publicity but because wanted to help the 'less fortunate'.

"I do them because I feel I want to help, I want to be there for people who are less fortunate. I've come from Serbia in 90s where we've been through two wars, embargo for six years."

"For four years not one Serbian athlete was allowed to go out from the country to compete in international competitions."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had to stand in line every day for milk and bread which used to feed the family members.

"And I was growing up in Serbia during that time, waiting in line for bread and milk every single morning at 5 AM with hundreds of people and my grandfather, so we could put the bread on the table for five-six member family to eat that day."

"I know how that feels like. I think that appreciation for everything that I have, that I have been blessed with, that has been given to me by life and by God is highly appreciated and more respected by me."

The Serbian signed off remarking that he tried his best to be 'there for people' but it still wasn't enough.

Djokovic won the final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) in straight sets in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

