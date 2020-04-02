Virat Kohli to join Kevin Pietersen on Instagram live session

With the sporting calendar shredded into pieces amid COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have taken to social media platforms in a bid to keep their fans and followers engaged while spreading awareness about the dreaded virus.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen was the first cricketer to start live sessions with cricketers as he invited the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ahmed Shehzad for healthy discussions on cricket and life. Pietersen even held a live session with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Next cricketer to join KP’s Instagram live will be none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who will be seen discussing things related to cricket and life on Thursday (April 2) at 7 PM IST.

Kohli took to social media platform Twitter to announce that he will come live with KP on Instagram as the duo will be seen chatting about what’s happening in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also about their friendship off the field.

ALSO READ: Relive the timeline: How Team India broke 28-year wait to lift the ICC World Cup 2011

“Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other,” Kohli tweeted on Wednesday.

Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other. pic.twitter.com/19ghv6Bp1B — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 1, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan ready to play behind closed doors, says 'sport can play a huge role in uplifting the world'

With all the sporting action coming to a screeching halt, Instagram live sessions have come as a relief for fans and cricket lovers with the likes of Rohit Sharma seen chatting with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah on the photo-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with the cash-rich tournament being suspended till April 15, as of now. IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 but the novel coronavirus outbreak forced the authorities to suspend the tournament for the time being.

