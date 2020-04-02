Eoin Morgan ready to play behind closed doors, says 'sport can play a huge role in uplifting the world'

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entire sporting calendar has come to a screeching halt. All the major tournaments and leagues have been either cancelled or postponed which has made things difficult financially for the sporting bodies. England cricket team’s limited-overs skipper, Eoin Morgan is okay to play matches behind closed doors in these unprecedented times.

Morgan said that there was little to no crowd in County matches while adding the Test series against Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the exact same, hence players have experienced what it is to play without any crowd and that shouldn’t be an issue. However, Morgan is of the view that cricket should only resume when medical experts think is ‘OK’ to play behind closed doors.

"Sport can play a huge role in uplifting the world"

"I've played county cricket for a long time and Test match cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and that's the exact same, I'd say," Morgan was quoted as saying by AFP.

"From a very serious point of view, if medical experts advised us it was OK to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game.

"Sport can play a huge role in uplifting the world and people's perspective on things, although he added that cricket "in the grand scheme of things doesn't matter," the English skipper added.

Morgan further praised Jos Buttler’s ‘incredibly kind gesture’ as the gloveman auctioned his ICC World Cup 2019 final jersey in a bid to raise funds for two hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

