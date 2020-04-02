'Coronavirus going to leave more people bankrupt than dead', says Shoaib Akhtar

According to former Pakistan pacer spearhead Shoaib Akhtar's latest tweet: "This coronavirus pandemic is going to leave more people bankrupt than dead."

Shoaib took to Twitter to share this prediction:

Akhtar might not be wrong in predicting this as the IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said: "It is clear that we have entered a recession that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis."

Akhtar has been vocal on the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Akhtar said in his YouTube video: "Request all my fans all across the globe. Coronavirus is a global crisis and we have to think as a global force, rise above religion. Lockdown is happening so that the virus does not spread. If you are doing interaction and meeting in places, it will not help. If you are hoarding things, please think about the daily wage workers. Stores are empty. What is the guarantee that you will live after three months? Think about the daily wage worker, how will he feed his family? Think about people, time to be a human, not Hindu, Muslim. People will have to help each other, collect funds. Stop Hoarding."

Akhtar even blamed China for their eating habits and blamed them for the global pandemic that threatens humanity. He said: "I don't understand if God has made halal animals, why are you eating haram. When God has given you so much livestock, why can't you eat that? Why do you have to eat bats, cats and dogs, drink their urine, their blood, and spread the virus in the entire world? I don`t understand, I'm really angry," Dawn.com quoted Akhtar as saying."I`m really angry. They've got the whole world at stake, these Chinese."