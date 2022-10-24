Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to become sixth-highest run getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli turned out to be the saviour for India as he smashed a stunning knock of unbeaten 82 to help India clinch a last-ball thriller by four wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. It was yet another chasing masterclass from Kohli, who looked in sublime control throughout his innings.

Having returned to form in the Asia Cup earlier this year after a prolonged rough patch, all eyes were on Kohli on Sunday as India found themselves in trouble early on in the 160-run chase against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India were reeling at 31/4 inside the first seven overs with their hopes diminishing after a disastrous start.

However, Kohli combined with Hardik Pandya to spark a turnaround for the Men in Blue as he went on to play one of the best knocks of his career so far. Kohli scored 82 off 53 balls studded with four sixes and six fours to combine with Hardik Pandya (40) and take the game down the wire.

With 48 to get off the last three overs, Kohli upped the ante in stunning fashion and took the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to the cleaners before taking India closer to victory in the final over from Mohammad Nawaz. R Ashwin kept his composure under pressure to get India over the line with just 1 needed off the last delivery.

While Kohli became the leading run-getter in T20Is after his stunning 82 at the MCG on Sunday, he also surpassed India head coach Rahul Dravid on the list of highest run-getters in international cricket. Kohli overtook Dravid to claim the sixth spot on the slite list with 24, 212 runs in 528 matches across all three formats.

He surpassed Dravid's tally of 24,208 runs in international cricket and is now only behind the likes of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara among others on the elite list.

Top six run-getters in international cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 34, 257 runs

Kumar Sangakkara - 28,016 runs

Ricky Ponting - 27,483 runs

Mahela Jayawardene - 25,957 runs

Jacques Kallis - 25,534 runs

Virat Kohli - 24,212 runs

Kohli extended his tally in T20Is to 3794 runs in 110 matches as he surpassed his Indian teammate Rohit Sharma to take the top spot on the list of highest run-getters in T20Is. The batting maestro rated his 82-run-knock as the best one of his career so far, keeping it above his 82 against Australia in Mohali during T20 World Cup 2016.