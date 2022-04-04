Virat Kohli reveals what he would do first if he woke up as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are, undoubtedly, superstar athletes in the modern era. While one has conquered several highs in the gentlemen's game, both for Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the other has also taken football forward with his fitness, skills, talent, agility and presence, be it for Portugal or various club teams he has represented so far.

It is also not an unknown fact that Kohli is a huge Ronaldo fan. Recently, during an interaction, the 33-year-old Kohli shared what he will do if he woke up on one fine day and becomes Ronaldo. Stepping in as the superstar footballer, Kohli revealed what he will do in a recent video posted by the RCB Youtube channel.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers - Superstar batters with most IPL hundreds

Firstly, the former Indian captain was asked about his favourite athlete of all time. Without any hesitation, he was quick to respond and said, "Cristiano Ronaldo." To this, he was asked what is the first thing that he would do if he woke up as the Portugal skipper, the former RCB captain replied, "I would do a scan of my brain [if he was Ronaldo] and see where all that mental strength comes from (smiles)."

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish dented after draw against Leicester City

Kohli is currently part of the three-time runners-up RCB franchise in the ongoing IPL 2022 edition in India. On the other hand, Ronaldo wasn't part of Manchester United's 1-1 draw versus Leicester City in the Premier League encounter on April 2 (Saturday).