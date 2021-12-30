Virat Kohli lauds India bowlers after Centurion Test win, lavishes huge praise on Mohammed Shami

India demolished South Africa by 113 runs to win the first Test, of the three-match series, at the SuperSpork Park, Centurion on Thursday (December 30). With this win, India ended the calendar year with a bang. In early 2021, India had breached Australia's fortress, i.e. at The Gabba, Brisbane, and now ended the year by breaching SA's fortress, i.e. at Centurion (Proteas' first loss at the venue since 2014).

Resuming Day 5, Dean Elgar-led Proteas started by reeling at 94-4, needing 211 more in pursuit of 305. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with vital wickets before Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin wrapped up the tail in a flash. Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) showed some resistance but the Indian bowlers, especially the seamers, led the charge with the red cherry in hand to take India to their maiden win at the venue.

ALSO READ | 1st Test: India beat South Africa by 113 runs to go 1-0 up, achieve maiden win at Centurion

After the match, the 33-year-old Indian Test captain Virat Kohli lauded the team and was all praise for the bowling unit. He told the broadcasters, "Got off to the perfect start. Have to understand one day was washed out - shows how well we played. It's always a difficult place to play against SA (Centurion). The discipline that the batters showed. Winning the toss, batting first overseas is a tough challenge. Credit to Mayank and KL the way they set it up. We knew we were in pole position with anything over 300-320. Knew the bowlers will do the job. Spoke about it in the change room - the fact he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it allowed SA to get around 40 more runs (Bumrah)." He lavished huge praise on Shami and added, "Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations. Absolutely world class talent (Shami). For me he's in the best three seamers in the world at the moment. His strong wrist, his seam position and his ability to hit a length consistently. Got so much confidence out of Johannesburg last time. It's a ground we love playing at."

ALSO READ | He has to play the shot: Vikram Rathour sheds light on Virat Kohli's outside-off struggles

For the unversed, Shami ended the match with 8 wickets, including a five-fer in the first innings which led to SA conceding a 130-run lead. This also became the first-ever win by an Asian team at Centurion. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid achieved his maiden overseas win as the head coach and will hope for the team to carry on in a similar stead in the second Test, from January 3 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.