VIRAL: Sourav Ganguly dances with daughter Sana in the streets of London on his 50th birthday - WATCH

It is Sourav Ganguly's 50th birthday on Friday (July 08). The former Indian captain and current BCCI President turns 50 as the whole cricketing fraternity joined in to wish him on his special day. Ganguly was instrumental in the rise of Indian cricket post the shambolic match-fixing saga, which rocked the national team in the early 2000s, and led the Men in Blue from 2000-2005.

Under Ganguly, India revamped and produced a host of talented cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Kaif, etc. whereas seniors such as Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar also enjoyed a long and successful run. Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008, with over 7,212 and 11,363 Test and ODI runs, respectively. He is serving as the BCCI chief since late 2019 and currently is in London with his family and friends for his 50th birthday.

On his birthday, Ganguly made heads turn by grooving to famous Bollywood songs in the streets of London with his family -- daughter Sana and wife Dona -- friends and a group of fans. Here's a video where Ganguly can be seen enjoying himself and dancing all-out in celebrations:

A lot of Ganguly's former teammates have also wished him on his 50th birthday. Former cricketers such as Yuvraj, Pragyan Ojha, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan, etc. have shared wishes for the former left-hander on Twitter.

Ex-India all-rounder Yuvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always."