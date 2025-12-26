/Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey matches a rare List A record - but what did he achieve? Details inside

Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey made history on Thursday (Dec 25) by equalling the record for the most consecutive List A centuries. Shorey hit an unbeaten 109 off 77 balls against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Rajkot, marking his fifth consecutive hundred, a feat previously achieved only by N Jagadeesan.

After being asked to bat first, Vidarbha got off to a flying start thanks to openers Aman Mokhade and Yash Rathod, who put together a 148-run partnership. Riding on their strong foundation, Shorey walked in at number three and dominated the innings, hitting nine fours and six sixes. He remained unbeaten as Vidarbha finished with a massive 365 for 5. Samarth R contributed 63 runs off 46 balls, while Nachiket Bhute added a quick 20 off eight deliveries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shorey’s remarkable streak began in the knockout stages of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored centuries in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final, playing a key role alongside Karun Nair in helping Vidarbha reach the final. That season, Shorey ended as the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 494 runs from eight innings at an average of 70.47 and a strike rate of 92.68.

He carried that form into the current Vijay Hazare Trophy season, scoring 136 off 125 balls in the opening match against Bengal, although Vidarbha fell short as Bengal chased down 383 to win by three wickets.

Jagadeesan had set the benchmark with his five consecutive hundreds during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest individual score in List A cricket. Other players to achieve four consecutive centuries include Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Kumar Sangakkara, and Alviro Petersen, with Sangakkara being the only one to do it in international cricket.