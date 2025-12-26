/5 players with most catches in Tests in 2025: Boxing Day Test could decide 'Fielder of the Year'

A look at five standout fielders who dominated Test cricket in 2025 with sharp catching, quick reflexes, and match-turning moments, as the Boxing Day Test plays a key role in deciding the top spot.
Harry Brook leads the list for most Test catches in 2025 with 23 grabs from 10 matches. The England batter has been sharp in the slips all year. With the Boxing Day Test still in play, Brook holds a three-catch lead over Steve Smith.
Steve Smith sits second with 20 catches in 2025 and remains firmly in the hunt for the top spot. With one innings each left for Australia and England in the Boxing Day Test, Smith trails Harry Brook by just three catches.
Aiden Markram has enjoyed an outstanding year in the field, taking 19 catches in just six Test matches. His safe hands in close-catching positions have stood out, often turning half-chances into wickets for South Africa in 2025.
Brian Bennett has been a reliable presence for Zimbabwe, claiming 16 catches across nine Test matches in 2025. Whether stationed in the slips or close to the bat, Bennett has shown sharp reflexes and steady catching throughout the year.
KL Rahul rounds off the top five with 15 catches from 10 Tests in 2025. Often fielding in the slips, Rahul has been dependable for India, adding strong value with his clean catching alongside his batting contributions.