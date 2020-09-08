US Open: Highest seeded Sofia Kenin ousted by Belgium's Mertens in straight sets

Sofia Kenin, the highest-seeded player left in the tournament and winner of the 2020 Australian Open, crashed out of the US Open on Monday after being beaten in straight sets by Belgian ace Elise Mertens.

Second-seeded American was beaten withing 1hr and 14 minutes. She lost the last 16 6-3, 6-3.

Kenin had not lost a game in the first three rounds, but she never got her service game together against Mertens.

Sofia Kenin got just 56 per cent of first-serve points as compared to 75 per cent for Mertens.

Mertens hit no double faults, whereas, the 21-year-old hit three.

Mertens, ranked 18th in the world, smashed eight aces, while Kenin failed to muster any.

The Belgian will now face Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in the Quarterfinals.

Unseeded Azarenka defeated 20th seed Karolina Muchova 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min.

(Inputs from AFP)