/US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth finishes runner-up after fighting loss to Su Li Yang

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth’s search for his first BWF World Tour title in several years continued after he finished runner-up at the US Open, going down to Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang in a hard-fought men’s singles final on Sunday. The 33-year-old Indian, up against the 24-year-old Su, battled hard but eventually fell 15-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a contest lasting one hour and nine minutes.

Su made a strong start, racing to a 10-5 lead in the opening game. Srikanth fought back impressively to level the score at 10-10, but the Chinese Taipei shuttler responded with a seven consecutive points to seize control and claim the first game.

The Indian veteran changed the tempo in the second game. Locked at 15-13, Srikanth raised his intensity, winning five straight points to move to 20-13 before converting his fourth game point to force a decider.\

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In the decider, Srikanth stayed within touching distance at 7-9, but Su shifted gears and took eight consecutive points to seal the match.