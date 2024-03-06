UPW vs MI- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians live on mobile

WPL 2024- UPW vs MI: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 14 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Thursday (Mar 7) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

In their most recent game, UP Warriorz faced a challenging loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, dropping to the lower half of the WPL points table. Similarly, Mumbai Indians Women also fell short in their attempt to chase a significant target against Delhi Capitals in their recent match, slipping down a position in the league rankings.

WPL 2024- UPW vs MI: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-UPW vs MI: When is the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The Match 14 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW and MI will take place on Thursday, March 7.

WPL 2024-UPW vs MI: Where is the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The Match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW and MI will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024-UPW vs MI: At what time will the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-UPW vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The Match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-UPW vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The Match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW and MI will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.v

WPL 2024- UPW vs MI: Predicted playing XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c)/(wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque