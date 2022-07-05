India drop below Pakistan: Updated World Test Championship points table after England win Edgbaston Test

Team India slipped to the fourth spot on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points table after their seven-wicket loss against England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India were considered favourites to win the game ahead of the start of England's second innings in the Test match but an emphatic batting performance for the hosts saw them register a comprehensive win and draw the five-match series 2-2.

England rode on impressive unbeaten centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest-ever run-chase in Test cricket as they gunned down the target of 379 runs with ease in their second innings. Indian bowlers had absolutely no answers to the brilliance of Bairstow and Root as they struggled to pick wickets resulting in an embarrassing loss for the visitors.

Apart from the average bowling performance in England's second innings, Indian batters had also failed to deliver in their second innings which resulted in the team's humiliating defeat at Edgbaston. Despite dominating the proceedings across the first three days of the Test match, India lost the plot on Day 4 as England batted them out of the game.

With the loss, India also lost the chance to improve their points tally in the World Test Championship points table as they were overtaken by Pakistan at the third spot. India were also docked a couple of points for their slow over-rate in the Edgbaston Test apart from a fine of 40% match fee.

India are now placed at the 4th spot on the WTC points table with 75 points and a win percentage of 52.08. Pakistan have now gone above them on the points table with 44 points but a better win percentage of 52.38. Australia remain at the top with a 77.78 win percentage followed by South Africa at the second spot.

Check out the updated WTC points table:

India now stand on the brink of missing out on a spot in the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 as they are in a must-win situation. India now have six Tests remaining in the ongoing cycle and will have to win each one of them to ensure they can finish in top two and qualify for the final.

