UNMISSABLE! Lionel Messi scores his 100th goal for Argentina, joins Ronaldo-led elite list - WATCH

Lionel Messi added another feather to his illustrious hat during Argentina's international friendly versus Curacao on Wednesday (March 29), at the Unique Mother of Cities Stadium, in Santiago del Estero. During the world champions' 7-0 thrashing of Curacao, Messi scored his 100th goal for the national side and joined an elite list featuring former Iran centre forward Ali Daei and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal. Before Messi, only Ronaldo and Daei had scored 100 or more international goals and the 35-year-old has now become only the third footballer to achieve the historic feat.

Appearing in his 174th match for the three-time FIFA World Cup winners Argentina, Messi got to the triple-figure mark in the 20th minute. It was an impressive pass from Giovani Lo Celsa inside the penalty box before the Argentina captain went past two defenders to find the back of the net.

Here's the video of Messi's 100th strike for Argentina

LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS 100TH GOAL FOR ARGENTINA 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/Zqg7TKQ9Ji — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) March 28, 2023

Celebrations didn't end for Messi after he hit his 100th goal in Argentina jersey. He ended with two more strikes to take his international goal tally to 102 and register his 57th hat-trick overall. In the list of most international goals, Portugal captain Ronaldo (122) remains atop with Iran's Ali Daei (109) behind him. Messi, on the other hand, will aim to overtake Daei and bridge the gap with his longtime rival Ronaldo in the near future.