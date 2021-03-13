'Unbelievable achievement': Daniil Medvedev lauds Novak Djokovic on world no. 1 record

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev is set to become world no. 2 in Tennis rankings on Monday after the ATP confirmed this disrupter is about to make a big move.

He will become the first man other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to be in the Top 2 since 2005. However, the Russian praised Serb ace Novak Djokovic, who eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week.

"First of all, it's an unbelievable achievement," Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday.

"I think in the world of tennis we talk about Grand Slams more than anything else. But this is also a small competition, I'm sure he's really happy about it. The way he's played, he's definitely capable of catching 400 weeks.

"We're going to try to not let him do this. I didn't manage to do anything in the Australian Open final, but that is what sport is about. Nobody is going to give him an easy pass, he's going to have to earn it."

The Russian player also praised Roger Federer, who returned to court this week after 13 months due to double knee surgeries and still was able to win the first match on return.

"I would definitely like to play Roger. He's one of the three best in tennis history, it's always great playing him," Medvedev said, adding "every time you step out on the court against the Big Three, it's a special feeling".