Ukrainian duo Zinchenko and Mykolenko embrace each other as Man City, Everton show support for Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to suffer after facing a full-fledged Russian military invasion, people across the globe have come together to extend their support for the grieving nation. Several sports stars and clubs have also expressed solidarity with the nation with messages of peace and 'no war'.

On Saturday, English Premier League (EPL) clubs Manchester City and Everton also showcased their support for Ukraine and the people of the country. While City players were spotted wearing shirts with the words 'NO WAR' written on the front and the back, the Everton players held a Ukrainian flag over their shoulders ahead of the start of the game.

While the two clubs expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, there was a heartwarming moment shared between Ukrainian duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of the game. The two play for Manchester City and Everton respectively, however, the duo kept the club rivalry aside and were seen sharing an emotional hug.

The Ukrainian duo might be part of opposing teams but the on-field rivalry took a back seat in the wake of what their country is currently going through. The emotional embrace of the duo soon went viral on social media and became a major talking point ahead of the game as more support poured in for Ukraine and its people on social media.

Ukrainian players Zinchenko (City) and Mykolenko (Everton) before their match at Goodison

Zinchenko was reduced to tears and almost broke down as he appreciated the support shown by fans of both teams at Goodison Park. The Ukrainian left-back was named on the bench for City while Mykolenko also was named as one of the substitutes for Everton.

Manchester City's Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Zinchenko could not hold back her tears because of the support of the fans and clubs to Ukraine before the match.

League leaders Manchester City defeated Everton 1-0 with the help of a goal from Phil Foden, who found the back of the net in the 82nd minute. With the victory, City further consolidated their spot on the top of the table. They currently have 66 points from 27 matches, six more than second-placed Liverpool, who have one game in hand to close the gap.