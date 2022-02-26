Russia's Andrey Rublev writes 'No War Please' on camera lens after tough semi-final win in Dubai - watch

Russia's Andrey Rublev has sent a strong message to his own country after his tough and riveting semi-final encounter versus Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, whom he defeated 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday (February 25).

Using the common and old tradition between tennis players to sign on camera lens after a match, Rublev wrote, "No War Please" to make his message spread amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. For the unversed, Russia recently launched a military attack on Ukraine which has made the headlines and is now gaining eyeballs with each passing day. The sports sector has also been hit by the crisis, with the UEFA Champions League final being shifted to Paris from St Petersburg in the wake of the crisis. In addition, the Russian Grand Prix has also been cancelled.

After booking his place in the final in the Dubai Tennis C'ships, the 24-year-old Rublev's message on camera has spread like wildfire. Here's the video of him writing on the camera lens:

Earlier, Russia's Daniill Medvedev -- who moved to the top spot in the ATP rankings -- also shared his views on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Medvedev, who is competing in the Mexican Open said, "Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy. By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace," he added.