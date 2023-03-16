UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 live streaming: Know when & where to watch UFC 285 livestream and broadcast

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 live streaming: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to make history once again, as it returns to London for UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3. The headline event of the evening will feature a historic trilogy bout between British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former champion and No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman.

This will be the third time that these two fighters have faced off, with Usman emerging as the winner in their first fight, and the second bout ending in a no-contest due to an eye poke. Edwards, who is the current welterweight champion, will be looking to avenge his previous loss to Usman and cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in the UFC.

In the co-main event, former interim champion and No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje will take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle. This is expected to be an intense and closely contested fight, with both fighters known for their aggressive style and knockout power.

The rest of the card is equally stacked, with several exciting fights set to take place. Submission specialist Gunnar Nelson will face off against Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, while No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Jennifer Maia will go up against undefeated No. 12 Casey O'Neill.

The preliminary card will feature several up-and-coming fighters, including lightweight tilts between Chris Duncan and Omar Morales, and Dana White's Contender Series alumni Sam Patterson and Yanal Ashmoz.

How to watch UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 286 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 9 PM GMT, with the early prelims starting at 5 PM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3: In India, the preliminary round will start at 10:30 PM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday. To watch UFC 286 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 fight details

UFC 286 main card event Edwards vs Usman 3 will take place on Saturday, March 18. The venue of the clash is O2 Arena in London, England. The UFC 286 early preliminary event will start at 10:30 PM IST (1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT). The main card event will take place at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday (5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT on Saturday).

UFC 286 fighting card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship Rafael Fiziev -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, lightweights Gunnar Nelson -400 vs. Bryan Barberena +300, welterweights Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights Marvin Vettori -290 vs. Roman Dolidze +230, middleweights Jack Shore -500 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights Omar Morales -120 vs. Chris Duncan +100, middleweights Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights Muhammad Mokaev -800 vs. Jafel Filho +550, flyweights Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights Christian Leroy Duncan -190 vs. Dusko Todorovic +160, middleweights Jake Hadley -380 vs. Malcolm Gordon +300, flyweights Joanne Wood -190 vs. Luana Carolina +160, women's flyweights Ludovit Klein -165 vs. Jai Herbert +140, lightweights Julianna Miller -410 vs. Veronica Macedo +320, women's flyweights

