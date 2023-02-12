UFC 284: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision

UFC 284 main event: Islam Makhachev from Russia remains the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion after he defeated Australia's Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski by a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday (February 12). This was one of the biggest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights of this year. The fight lasted for five rounds with both fighters showing incredible striking and ground skills.

Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC's Featherweight champion, was earlier underestimated for his ground game. However, he proved his wrestling prowess against Makhachev inside the Octagon.

The first round started with Volkanovski and Makhachev having a wild exchange on the feet. Volkanovski fired punches at Makhachev and the Russian countered with a head kick. Makhachev grabbed Volkanovski against the fence and tried for a takedown, according to a report by The Independent. Makhachev took the back Volkanovski is defending against a rear naked choke attempt. The Russian then settled for a neck crank and the round ended soon.

In the second round, Volkanovski kneed Makhachev on the head and switched his fighting stance multiple times. The Australian also delivered lots of feints and dropped Makhachev with a left hook. Makhachev, then went for a single-leg takedown and managed to secure it, while Volkanovski stood against the fence.

The third round started with Makhachev stumbling after a strong low kick from Volkanovski. The Russian clinched Volkanovski but the Australian drove him back to the fence and took him down.

In the fourth round, Makhachev pinned Volkanovksi to the ground for most of the time as the Australian struggled to let go of his grip.

The fifth and final round started and Volkanovski almost took down Makhachev with just one minute for the round to finish. Volkanovski dropped the Russian and was on his guard, trying to get off punches and elbows, the report added.

The fight ended and Islam Makhachev was declared the Lightweight champion by a unanimous decision. “I showed why I am number one. I am the best fighter in the world right now,” Makhachev said jeers ran around a sold-out 13,000 crowd at RAC Arena.

Yair Rodriguez is interim UFC Featherweight champion

Among the other fights on the UFC 284 main card was Yair Rodriguez (Mexico) vs Josh Emmett (United States)- which was the co-main event. Rodriguez choked out Emmett to become the interim Featherweight champion. Rodriguez submitted the American with a triangle choke in the second round. He will now take on Alexander Volkanovski at a later date.

Meanwhile, in the Heavyweight division, Justin Tafa (New Zealand) knocked out Parker Porter (United States) in the first round of the fight after landing a right uppercut. And in the Welterweight division, Della Maddalena (Australia) defeated Randy Brown (United States) with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

