UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi after 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (R) with Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Leonardo (C) Photograph:( AFP )
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi after Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match.
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.
Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.
"We confirm that a disciplinary case has been opened. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision in due course," European soccer's governing body told Reuters.
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo intent on leaving Manchester United, has held talks with agent Jorge Mendes - Report
The French side dominated possession and led 1-0 until Karim Benzema equalised in the 61st minute, a goal PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino felt should have been disallowed because goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was fouled in the build-up.
PSG, who lost the last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.