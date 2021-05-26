UEFA Europa League 2021 final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Villarreal vs Man United?

Inter Milan vs Sevilla, Europa League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch INT vs SEV (Photo: ©UEFA) Photograph:( Others )
UEFA Europa League 2021 final, Villarreal vs Man United will be played on Thursday May 27, 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjer’s Manchester United are looking to end the season on a high as they take on Unai Emery's Villarreal, who are considered as the underdogs. It is Emery's final chance to qualify his team for next year's Champions League as they finished seventh in La Liga, whereas, the 'Red Devils' ended their Premier League season on second. However, both teams will square off on Wednesday in Gdansk, Poland.
UEFA Europa League final 2021, Villarreal vs Man United matches Will begin at 12:30 AM IST
UEFA Europa League 2021 final, Villarreal vs Man United will be telecast on the Sony Picture Network.
The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League final 2021 match will be available on Sony LIV.