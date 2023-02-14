UEFA Champions League 2023 full schedule: how to watch champions league livestream in US, date, time, venue

UEFA Champions League 2023 full schedule: The UEFA champions league is back after a long FIFA World Cup break that lasted from November last year to February 14. The round of 16 stage will be played in two legs, with the first leg starting from February 14 and ending on February 22 and the second leg running from March 7 to March 15. The round of 16 stage kick-starts on Tuesday, February 14 with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) all set to lock horns with Bayern Munich and AC Milan squaring off with Tottenham Hotspur. The games look promising to provide you with a thrilling experience as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain squad will be seen in live action following a long hiatus.

However, American soccer fans are likely aware of the complications involved in finding a platform to watch Champions League matches live. This year, we've included a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Champions League matches online, including a few choices that enable you stream Champions League matches for free.

How to watch UEFA champions league matches live?

PSG vs Bayern Munich live streaming: It must be noted that all UEFA champions league matches won’t be shown on TV. You can watch some matches on CBS (for English commentary) or TUDN and UniMás (for Spanish commentary) if you have a cable or satellite package.

To access the live streaming of all UEFA champions league matches, you can use the live stream service Paramount+. The streaming service Paramount+ from CBS is the greatest spot to watch the Champions League online this season and the only option to view every single game. For access to live Champions League games, you must purchase the streamer's Premium package.

Using a live TV streaming service like fuboTV is another way to watch Champions League matches online. Even though you won't be able to watch every game, your fuboTV membership will allow you to live stream any matches that are broadcast on CBS, TUDN, and UniMás.

Another reliable option for watching Champions League live streams online is DirecTV Stream, which has more than 100 channels and includes CBS, TUDN, and UniMás. You won't be able to watch every match online—(only Paramount+ provides that offer)—but you can still view a sizable chunk of the tournament's events.

UEFA champions league full schedule and timings (ET)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich at 3:00 PM ET

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea at 3:00 PM ET

Club Brugge vs. Benfica at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City at 3:00 PM ET

Inter Milan vs. FC Porto at 3:00 PM ET

When will UEFA Champions League matches begin?

UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches start Tuesday, February 14.

What time will UEFA Champions League matches be played?

UEFA Champions League matches will be played at 3:00 PM ET.

Where will UEFA Champions League matches be live streamed?

UEFA Champions League matches will be live streamed on Paramount+.

When will PSG vs Bayern Munich match be played?