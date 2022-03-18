UCL QF fixtures - All you need to know: Telecast, live streaming, timings, likely face-offs

On Friday (March 18), the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Quarter-Final will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. For the unversed, the quarter-final draw is an open draw where there will be no restrictions on which team can draw whom. Hence, even the clubs from the same country have a chance of squaring off with each other; throwing up a possibility of a Madrid-derby or two of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea locking horns with each other.

In addition, the draw for the semi-final will also be announced on Friday. Before that, here's everything you need to know about the UCL QF Draw -

Defending champions Chelsea will be joined by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, and Villareal.

At what time will the UEFA Champions League QF draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League quarters' draw will commence at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League QF draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League QF draw will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League QF draw in India?

The UCL QF Draw's live streaming will take place on SonyLiv in the country.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UCL final has been moved from Gazprom Arena, in Russia, and will now take place at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. The race for the final is getting intense with each passing week and, thus, one expects some mouth-watering contests and more twists and turns as we progress to the UCL knockouts.

Which two teams will make the final and who will be the side to walk away with the coveted title? Only time will tell...