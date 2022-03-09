Is it happening? Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United and join Lionel Messi at PSG - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't feature in Manchester United's Premier League clash versus arch-rivals Manchester City on March 6. The 37-year-old Portugal captain's absence made heads turn as the Red Devils were thrased 4-1 by the Cityzens. It is being reported that the star Man United striker isn't keen on carrying on with the club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League by not finishing in the top four this season.

Thus, speculations are rife that Ronaldo could join his arch-rival Lionel Messi in Paris Saint Germain, as a replacement for France's striker Kylian Mbappe. For the unversed, the Parisians are all but set to lose superstar forward Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer. Thus, the hunt for his replacement has already commenced and Ronaldo's name is also in consideration. Along with him, Man Utd's striker Marcus Rashford is also a contender to join PSG as Mbappe's replacement.

If all goes as per the reports, PSG could pull off the biggest casting coup by having both Ronaldo and Messi at their disposal. The two all-time greats have never shared a dressing room before and, hence, it will be a whopping news in the sporting fraternity. As per Football Transfers, Ronaldo is keen to make a shift from the Red Devils' camp if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as the veteran superstar footballer is eager to win one or more major honours before calling it quits.

While reports suggest that Ronaldo travelled back to Portugal and missed the Manchester Derby due to a hip injury, it is being said that the real reason behind his absence is to seek clarity on his future beyond this season.

Both Ronaldo and Rashford aren't getting much playing time in the Man United setup at present and, hence, PSG can pounce on this opportunity to add one of them in place of Mbappe.