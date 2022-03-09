Lewandowski attains special feat, not even achieved by Ronaldo and Messi, in Champions League history

German giants Bayern Munich hammered Austrian club RB Salzburg 7-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. During the match, Robert Lewandowski made history after his memorable performance on the field. Lewandowski scored the first three goals to attain a special feat.

Lewandowski opened the scoring for his side from the spot after being brought down in the penalty box in the 12th minute. Soon, he doubled the tally 9 minutes later courtesy another penalty. In the 23rd minute, the Polish striker scored his third goal and completed the fastest hat-trick ever in the history of the Champions League. It becomes all the more special as none among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have managed to complete a treble so early in a contest in the history of the competition.

The previous record was held by AC Milan's Marco Simone, who had completed his hat-trick in 24 minutes against Rosenborg in 1996. Courtesy his dream run against Salzburg, Lewandowski also took his goal-tally to 12 in the ongoing CL 2021-22 season. With this, he is now at the top-spot in the most number of goals scored in the current edition, ahead of Ajax's Sebastian Haller.

Lewandowski has been having a dream run since the past few years and has grown in stature ever since. He will be eager to continue with the momentum in Bayern's next clash. The table-toppers will lock horns with Hoffenheim on March 12.