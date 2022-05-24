UAE T20 League: India's ZEE group bags global media rights contract - Here's all you need to know

On Tuesday (May 24), the global media and entertainment powerhouse ZEE has penned down a global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League. For the unversed, the much-awaited league will air exclusively on ZEE’s linear channels and its OTT platform ZEE5, in India as well as across the globe.

After the massive development, an official statement said, "ZEE’s strong global presence across 190+ countries will help build the reach and resonance for the League with viewers and partners. With immense synergies between its businesses and a holistic approach for advertisers and distribution partners, ZEE will engage fans through a multi-platform strategy taking the league to more than 100 million households."

Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, opined, "At ZEE, we are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE’s T20 League. We believe that the League, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. ZEE is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe."

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 playoffs: All you need to know about schedule, timings and venues

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) stated, "ECB wishes both UAE’s T20 League and ZEE well for entering into this partnership. We recognize and appreciate the massive reach of ZEE’s channels and their Digital media platform which will benefit the League in terms of viewership. The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to develop the local talent and to provide players the opportunity to train and play alongside the world’s best ."

The UAE T20 League is a professional cricket tournament that consists of as many as six teams competing in a 34-match mega-event, including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global. Thus, the league will now bank on Zee's humongous popularity across the globe for the tournament's viewership to scale greater heights and create a niche for itself.

While there have been many T20 leagues which have come into existence since IPL's rise, the space for more such franchise cricket remains unmatched as the viewership and demand of the shortest format knows no boundaries among the cricket loyalists globally. With Zee's arrival, the UAE T20 League looks set to embark upon a successful journey going ahead.

The UAE T20 League is expected to be held from June-July, 2022.