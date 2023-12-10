Pakistan cricket team had a revenge of sorts against India on Sunday (Dec 10) as their U19 side got the better of the Men in Blue in Asia Cup by eight wickets. The tournament currently ongoing in Dubai saw Pakistan’s Azan Awais take the spotlight with an unbeaten 105 as they now head to the next stage of the tournament. The win also saw them top Group A of the eight-team Asia Cup tournament with India now needing a win against Nepal and Afghanistan to guarantee a top-two finish.

Awais steals the show

Having opted to bowl first, Pakistan restricted India to 259/9 in their 50 overs and needed to chase the total in the challenging conditions of Dubai. Opener Shamyl Hussain departed for 8 off 15 early but then Shahzaib Khan (63) and Awais stitched a partnership of 110 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation of a win. Shahzaib’s innings consisted of 4 fours and 3 sixes while Awais hit 10 fours.

After Shahzaib’s dismissal, captain and wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig (unbeaten 68) helped the national side to victory. They put together 125 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan registered an eight-wicket win with 18 balls to spare. Murugan Abhishek scalped both wickets for India.

What happened in Indian innings?

Earlier, Captain Uday Saharan’s 60-run knock coupled with Adarsh Singh’s 62 saw India make a good start to their innings before they lost way. The pair put up a partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket before the downfall began. Sachin Dhas then took the initiative with his 58 off 42 and helped India reach the total of 259/9 in 50 overs. Mohammad Zeeshan scalped four wickets while Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah ended with two wickets each.