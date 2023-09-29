Two new pitches added, all seats changed: Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium gets makeover for World Cup showdown

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi has geared up to host the World Cup 2023 starting next week. The Cricket Stadium in the capital city has undergone several changes in recent months to prepare for the marquee event. As the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy made a stop-over at the venue on Thursday (Sep 28), the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) asked the ground staff, headed by chief curator Ankit Datta, to unveil the new-look outfield to the senior administrators during the ceremony.

This gesture from the association was to acknowledge the efforts put in by the ground staff to ready the stadium in time for the World Cup 2023.

Following the IPL earlier this year, the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium got into overdrive, making new pitches on the centre square, alongside adding two new strips on the practice areas.

The square was dug up one-and-a-half feet to create two pitches beside each side of the main square while preparing one new pitch at each practice area. Although this process takes around four months from start to finish, the ground staff at this venue has completed it within two months.

Per DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, special arrangements have been made to give the ground a new look.

“A lot of work has gone into the outfield and ground maintenance. Making new pitches is a special effort. We have got Bermuda Selection 1 grass for the outfield so that it maintains its lush look. We have also bought a cover from England that covers the entire ground. It will be easier to start the game if there is rain around," Rohan Jaitley told the Times of India (TOI).

Washrooms undergo major work, dressing rooms renovated

Rohan said that outside of the outfield, the infrastructure has also undergone some major changes, with seats throughout the stadium being changed. It will be a new-look structure with an emphasis on providing fans with a wonderful experience.

Washrooms have undergone some quality work too, while changes have been made to the dressing room as well.

"Special emphasis has been put on the experience for the fans. The infrastructure has been overhauled, not just renovated. Washrooms have undergone major work. The dressing rooms have been renovated. Water dispensers have been installed at every corner, and every air conditioning vent has been redone," Jaitley added.

The venue will host its first game between South Africa and Sri Lanka on October 7.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE