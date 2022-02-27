Two bullet shells recovered from bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team, Chandigarh police to investigate

The Chandigarh Police is on high alert after two bullet shells were reportedly recovered from a private bus being used to ferry the Sri Lankan cricketers. A number of Sri Lankan players are currently staying in Chandigarh ahead of the first Test of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The Test match is scheduled to kick off from March 04.

As per a report in India Today, two bullet shells were recovered from the luggage compartment of the bus which has been ferrying the Sri Lankan players from their hotel to the PCA Stadium in Mohali and back. The bullet shells were recovered on Saturday during a check by the police officials using metal detectors. The bus was parked at the hotel complex at the time of the recovery.

As per the report, the bus was recently hired for a marriage function. It is suspected that the bullet shells could have been left back as celebratory firing during marriages is common in several parts of India, including Punjab. However, police have launched an investigation into the matter and the bus officials were questioned.

No FIR has been registered in the matter so far but the police remain on high alert. More details regarding the case are expected in the coming days. India and Sri Lanka are currently involved in a three-match T20I series which will be followed by two Test matches.

The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. The two teams will play the third and final T20I match of the series at the same venue on Sunday before heading to Mohali for the first Test starting next month.

While the members of the Sri Lankan T20 squad are in Dharamshala with the final match yet to be played, the players who are part of the Test squad are currently staying in Chandigarh and training at the stadium in Mohali to prepare for the two-match series.