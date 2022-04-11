Sunil Gavaskar wins the internet as he asks British commentator about Kohinoor diamond during IPL game

Sunil Gavaskar asked English commentator Alan Wilkins about the Kohinoor diamond. Photograph:( AFP )

Former Indian cricket team captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar left Twitter abuzz as he asked British commentator  Alan Wilkins about the Kohinoor diamond during commentary in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Batting legend Gavaskar, who is known for his sharp analysis of the game, is also blessed with a great sense of humour which was on display during the game between RR and LSG. Gavaskar went on to ask Wilkins about the Kohinoor after the British commentator made a reference between the Marin Drive and the Queen's necklace.

The game was being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and during one of the breaks, the broadcaster showcased some of the shots of the famous Marin drive which is right next to the stadium. Marin drive is also known as the 'Queen's Necklace'. While speaking about the same, Gavaskar went on to remind Wilkins of the Kohinoor which is still awaited in India.

“We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond," said Gavaskar on-air as the duo enjoyed fun banter during commentary. Wilkins then went on to state that he knew Gavaskar was going to talk about the Kohinoor to which the former India captain responded by requesting the English commentator to see if he can use his influence and ask the British government to return the diamond to India.

The footage of Gavaskar's cheeky conversation with Wilkins soon went viral on social media as it became the talk of the town on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the reactions - 

Kohinoor diamond which is also called the 'Mountain of Light' has had a long turbulent history. It is currently placed at the Jewel House of the Toer of London in the UK. The Indian government had last year informed that it was in talks with relevant authorities to bring the Kohinoor diamond and other Indian antiquities back to India.

