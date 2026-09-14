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Trump says he 'can't cheat' in golf because of Secret Service agents: 'Not that I wouldn’t'

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 14:48 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 14:48 IST
Trump says he 'can't cheat' in golf because of Secret Service agents: 'Not that I wouldn’t'

Trump says he 'can't cheat' in golf because of Secret Service agents Photograph: (AFP)

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During a visit to Ireland, US President Donald Trump joked that hundreds of Secret Service agents make it impossible for him to cheat at golf. He noted he would cheat if given the chance, addressing past cheating claims.

US President Donald Trump likes playing golf, and that is a well-known fact. Whether or not he cheats, however, is an entirely different matter. The US president was in Ireland recently for a two-day visit and attended the Irish Open at his Doonbeg resort. He talked about golf at the US Embassy in Dublin, saying that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him at all times make it impossible for him to cheat.

"I was with the head of the biggest company in the world and we’re playing golf and we have, you know, like all these things going around and we had hundreds of Secret Service all over the course," Trump told business leaders at the embassy.

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"In fact, they said, ‘Does Trump cheat?’ I can’t cheat," he added. "You have 250 Secret Service agents running down."

Trump, however, made it clear that he would cheat if the opportunity presented itself, saying: "It’s not that I wouldn’t cheat," which got the crowd laughing. "But you can’t move the ball. I don’t know if they play or not, but they know you’re not supposed to be moving the ball around, okay?"

Has Trump ever cheated?

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Sportswriter Rick Reilly, in 2019, wrote a book titled Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. In the book, Reilly explained how Trump cheats while playing golf—something he has faced accusations about for a long time.

"Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf," the book states. "He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: 'Pelé'."

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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