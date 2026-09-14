/Trump says he 'can't cheat' in golf because of Secret Service agents: 'Not that I wouldn’t'

US President Donald Trump likes playing golf, and that is a well-known fact. Whether or not he cheats, however, is an entirely different matter. The US president was in Ireland recently for a two-day visit and attended the Irish Open at his Doonbeg resort. He talked about golf at the US Embassy in Dublin, saying that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him at all times make it impossible for him to cheat.

"I was with the head of the biggest company in the world and we’re playing golf and we have, you know, like all these things going around and we had hundreds of Secret Service all over the course," Trump told business leaders at the embassy.

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"In fact, they said, ‘Does Trump cheat?’ I can’t cheat," he added. "You have 250 Secret Service agents running down."

Trump, however, made it clear that he would cheat if the opportunity presented itself, saying: "It’s not that I wouldn’t cheat," which got the crowd laughing. "But you can’t move the ball. I don’t know if they play or not, but they know you’re not supposed to be moving the ball around, okay?"

Has Trump ever cheated?

Sportswriter Rick Reilly, in 2019, wrote a book titled Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. In the book, Reilly explained how Trump cheats while playing golf—something he has faced accusations about for a long time.