'Truly appreciate the efforts': Suresh Raina reacts as Punjab police arrest 3 for murder of his relatives

Suresh Raina on Wednesday took to social media platform Twitter to thank Punjab Police and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in solving the case related to the murder of his uncle and cousin. Raina, in his tweet, wrote that he met the investigating officers, who reportedly nabbed three criminals, in Punjab on Wednesday morning and added while the loss of his family can’t be recovered, the prompt action will prevent further crimes.

“This morning in Punjab,I met the investigating officers who reportedly have napped three criminals. I truly appreciate all their efforts. Our loss can’t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen. Thank you @PunjabPoliceInd @capt_amarinder for all the help,” Raina tweeted.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that three alleged members of an interstate gang were arrested in the case related to Raina and his family.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar and cousin Kaushal Kumar were murdered by the robbers when they were returning home from Pathankot on August 20. Raina’s aunt Asha Rani, in critical condition, was admitted to a hospital.

The former Indian batsman, who announced his international retirement on August 15, returned back to India from the UAE while leaving the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp due to ‘personal reasons’.

A gold ring, a women’s ring, gold chain, INR 1,530 and two wooden poles have been recovered from the arrested. They have identified the arrested accused as Sawan, Muhabbat, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier on September 1, Raina tweeted: “What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb”

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known whether Raina will return back to CSK camp for IPL 2020, scheduled to start from September 19.

