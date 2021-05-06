Trinbago Knight Riders announce 2021 retentions for CPL 2021

The Trinbago Knight Riders have announced the players they are retaining ahead of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which gets underway in St Kitts and Nevis on August 28.

The Knight Riders have held on to 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season in 2020, winning all 12 of their matches to claim a fourth CPL title.

The team will be led by Kieron Pollard, Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world, with Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo back after fantastic performances last season.

The Knight Riders also welcome back Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and USA fast bowler Ali Khan, both of whom performed very well in 2020.

Sunil Narine has been a franchise player and a champion for the Knight Riders. Although he struggled with an injury in the 2020 season, the Knight Riders have retained him and will expect him to be at his best for this season. TKR will be hoping for more appearances from the mystery spinner who has bamboozled batsmen around the world.

With a strong contingent of young Trinidadian players rounding out their squad, the Knight Riders will be hoping to carry their outstanding form into the 2021 season.

They have four more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Trinbago Knight Riders retentions