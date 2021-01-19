'Toughest tour ever, nothing surpasses this': Ravi Shastri hails Team India's incredible feat against Australia

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday termed his side's historic Test series win against Australia as "unreal as the former Indian all-rounder recollected the memories of starting the four-Test series with the humiliation in Adelaide before turning it around against all odds. Shastri, after India's historic triumph at the Gabba in Brisbane, said that this was the "toughest tour ever" while adding "nothing surpasses this".

India defeated Australia by three wickets to win the Brisbane Test and seal the series 2-1 in their favour as the visitors became the first side to win back to back Test series on Australian soil.

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal," Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces whopping bonus for Team India after historic feat against Australia

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary," Shastri said India's performance will not be forgotten by the cricket world for a long time to come.

India, who were marred by injuries to their key players, won the Test by fielding an inexperienced side, consisting of players who were initially drafted into the squad as net bowlers before becoming talismanic to team's historic achievement against Australia.

Successfully chasing a 328-run target. Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba' on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 'Remarkable': From PM Modi to Ganguly - Team India lauded for scripting history against Australia

Shastri was effusive in his praise for the young wicketkeeper-batsman, who has copped heavy criticism for erratic performances behind the stumps but earned renewed respect for his efforts with the bat.

"In his mind Pant was always chasing. You could see he was looking at the scoreboard," Shastri said.

"He is a good listener. As coach, you don't want to change anyone's natural ability but you need to strike the right balance between caution and aggression. You can't be reckless. Rishabh has learnt that," he added.

Shastri said Pant, who scored a 97 in the drawn Sydney Test, could have won that match for India, had he stayed. "He could have finished the game in Sydney had he been there for some more time. This time he made sure he was there till the end," he said. "When he doesn't keep well, people criticise him But he can help you win matches like these."

India's next assignment will be a full-fledged home series against England. India will welcome some of their key players back to the squad.