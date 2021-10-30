TOT vs MUN, Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Maguire-led Manchester United will take on the Hugo Lloris-led Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening (October 30). The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. It will be an all-important game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who faces a litmus test to save his job after a string of poor results for United.

This will be the season's first match between both teams. Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have not performed as per expectations and have struggled so far this season. Tottenham Hotspur sit at the 7th position with five wins whereas Manchester United are at 8th position with four wins and two draws in the same number of games.

The inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't brought as good results as the team would have expected. The team lost 5-0 against Liverpool in the last Premier League game. The manager Ole Gunnar faces a lot of pressure heading into the Spurs clash and will hope to spark a turnaround.

In the last encounter between the teams in April, Manchester United had defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur taking place?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time does the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur begins at 10 PM IST on Saturday evening.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be aired live on Star Sports Channels. The online streaming of the Premier League match between the team will be available on Hotstar.