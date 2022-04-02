Tom Latham breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old record with ton against Netherlands

New Zealand cricketer Tom Latham was at his destructive best on Saturday as he slammed a brilliant 140 not out off just 123 deliveries against Netherlands during their ODI series in Hamilton.

The Kiwis were struggling at 89/6 after 23 overs but Latham played a perfect captain’s innings to take them to 264/9 and the hosts were able to win the match by 118 runs to clinch the series.

Latham’s impressive knock comprised on ten boundaries and five massive sixes.

Thanks to this knock, Latham broke the record of the highest individual ODI score made by a player on his birthday. The record previously belonged to Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar who played an innings of 134 on his birthday back in 1998 against Australia in Sharjah.

Latham, who turned 30 on April 2, also went past compatriot Ross Taylor who celebrated his 27th birthday by hitting 131 against Pakistan during the 2011 ICC World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

The two other batsmen to achieve this feat are – Sanath Jayasuriya who scored 130 against Bangladesh in the 2008 Asia Cup and Vinod Kambli who scored 100 against England in 1993.

Latham found support from Doug Bracewell down the order as he kept his wicket intact on the other end and scored 41 off 51 deliveries as Latham wreaked havoc. Michael Bracewell was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers took three wickets while Kylie Jameson and Ish Sodhi took two each as Netherlands were bundled out for just 146.